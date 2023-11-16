Car rams into barricade near Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, cop injured

Tokyo, Nov 16 A Japanese police officer was injured after a car rammed into a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, local media reported.

Police in the Japanese capital arrested the driver on the spot on suspicion of obstruction of public order, Xinhua news agency quoted Kyodo News as saying in a report.

The driver is in his 50s and believed to be a member of a right-wing group.

Video footage from public broadcaster NHK showed that around 11 a.m., a black compact car crashed into the barrier at an intersection approximately 100 metres from the Israeli embassy.

Roads have been cordoned off at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the situation.

