Car stopped by Israeli Police had 13 illegal Palestinians

Jerusalem [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): A suspicious car that sparked roadblocks on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway this afternoon was carrying 13 Palestinians who illegally entered Israel looking for work, and was not terror-related as initially feared, the Israeli Police said.

The police said another 38 illegal Palestinians were arrested over the weekend in the Jerusalem area. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor