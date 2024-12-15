Car stopped by Israeli Police had 13 illegal Palestinians
By ANI | Published: December 15, 2024 11:09 PM2024-12-15T23:09:32+5:302024-12-15T23:10:03+5:30
Jerusalem [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): A suspicious car that sparked roadblocks on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway this afternoon was carrying 13 Palestinians who illegally entered Israel looking for work, and was not terror-related as initially feared, the Israeli Police said.
The police said another 38 illegal Palestinians were arrested over the weekend in the Jerusalem area. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor