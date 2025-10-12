Carolina Mass Shooting: At Least 4 Killed and Over 20 Injured at Willie’s Bar on St Helena Island

At least four people were killed and more than 20 were reported to be injured after a mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday, October 12, in Willie’s Bar and Grill on St Helena Island in South Carolina. The shooting occurred at around 12.30 am at the popular bar of the island city.

Beaufort County sheriff's office said law enforcement officers are arriving at the scenes and have found several victims with gunshot injuries. Chaos in the area after the shooting as people fled the bar and took refuge in nearby businesses and homes.

"Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. near the intersection of Sea Island Parkway/Highway 21 on St. Helena," said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its official website about the incident and asked the public to avoid the area.

The Sheriff informed that the road, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. is blocked off at that intersection. Sea Island Parkway/Highway 21 is open to traffic.

Further update on the website said, "As of 7:30 a.m., this morning, October 12, 2025, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on St. Helena, is open for traffic. The intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Sea Island Pkwy/Highway 21 was blocked due to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office working a scene of a shooting. A law enforcement presence continues in the area, but the roadway is now open for traffic. Please continue to practice caution while driving through the area."

"The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. At this time, we know that at least 20 people were injured. 4 were transported to area hospitals in critical conditions and 4 victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Names of victims will not be released at this time," said police.