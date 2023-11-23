CBI brings back murder accused with Interpol red notice to India from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], November 23 : The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB-India) coordinated over Interpol channels and the Red Notice Subject Sudheesh Ramachandran, who was wanted by Kerala Police for the offence of murder and other offences, CBI spokesperson said in a press release.

He was located in Saudi Arabia and a team of Kerala Police with the close assistance of Interpol-NCB brought him back to India on November 23.

Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by Kerala police in a case crime No 192/2006 of Thumba Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City (Kerala) for the offence of murder and other offences, according to the press release.

A red notice was issued against him from IPSG on 26 May 2021 at the request of Kerala police. A red notice was circulated to all Interpol member nations for the location and arrest of the accused.

