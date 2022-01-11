CDC puts Canada in 'very high' risk category
The world's second-largest country by total area, Canada, was moved to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest-risk category for travel on Monday.
According to Johns Hopkins University figures, Canada has recorded 294,437 new cases in a week ending January 8. This is its highest weekly total of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another destination joined Canada -- the Caribbean island of Curacao -- in moving up to the CDC's Level 4: Covid-19 Very High category on Monday, reported CNN.
The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.
The CDC advises travellers to avoid travel to Level 4 countries to curb the spread.
Earlier, Canada was at Level 3 since August 30, 2021, and Curacao was at Level 3 since November 22, 2021.
