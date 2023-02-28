CDS General Anil Chauhan discusses furthering defence cooperation with Maldives Chief of Defence Force

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan today interacted with Maldives Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdulla Shamaal and discussed issues of mutual interest, regional and maritime security, and furthering the already robust mutual defence cooperation between the two countries.

Headquarters (HQ) Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the talks between General Chauhan and Major General Shamaal.

"General Anil Chauhan, #CDS interacted with Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force, #Maldives over a tele call today & discussed issues of mutual interest, regional & maritime security, & furthering the already robust mutual defence cooperation," the HQ IDS tweeted

Earlier, on February 23, Maldivian Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer lauded Indian assistance in developmental projects carried out in Maldives. In his remarks at the inaugural session of the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023 in Pune, he said that developmental projects in the Maldives carried out by Indian assistance are geared towards future growth.

"I believe that is that the developmental projects that we are carrying with the Indian assistance is mainly geared towards future growth which is very important," he added.

Ameer stated that the development projects include the Greater Male connectivity project which will transform the Maldivian economy. He said that Maldives is also developing two airports, one in the North and one in the South.

Ameer noted that Hanimaadhoo International Airport will have a capacity of 1.8 to 2.1 million tourists a year. He said that South Gan International Airport being developed with the assistance of a line of credit facility from Exim will have a capacity of 1.8 million.

"Now we are a six billion dollar economy. But, when we do these international airports in the north and in the south in a few years time, let's say in 5-10 years, we are looking at not a six billion dollar economy. I believe we are looking at let's say 15-20 billion dollar economy and also we have very important basic infrastructure, sanitation projects," Ameer said.

Prior to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka in January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also noted in the statement, "Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and 'Neighbourhood First'."

( With inputs from ANI )

