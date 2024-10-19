Celebrations of 75 years of Swiss-Indian friendship conclude with 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air'

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi organised 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air' to celebrate 75 years of friendship between Switzerland and India.

The highlight of the evening was three performances by award-winning Swiss aerialist Jason Brugger, who for the first time in India, along with his co-creator and celebrated hula-hoop artist, Eshna Kutty, gave stunning performances celebrating cross-cultural friendship.

Switzerland and India signed the 'Treaty of Friendship and Establishment' on August 14, 1948. The treaty came into force on May 05, 1949.

On the occasion, Minister and Deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland, Olivier Fink said that it is a "blessing" to be a diplomat in India.

"It's a blessing to be a diplomat in India these days because it's booming. We just signed a trade and economic partnership this year, and this will define a new chapter of our bilateral ties. It's extremely promising, and we will do our best to get there. Tonight is the grand finale of the 75 years of friendship between Switzerland and India. For two years, the Swiss diplomatic network has been organizing 75 different events, and this one is the flagship event of our campaign." Flink said.

Swiss Ambassador-designate Maya Tissafi said that the event celebrates peace and friendship between Switzerland and India

"In times of wars, this year's Swiss Art Night: In the Air' is about celebrating peace and friendship. Being lifted up into the air, transcending gravity, and flying above the earth have always fascinated humankind: it symbolizes elevation, lightness and freedom."

Tissafi, mentioning India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) which was signed in March of this year, said, "This year, we have reached new heights with the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India."

India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) aims to increase trade, investment, and cooperation between India and the EFTA countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland

The Swiss Art Night was launched in 2014. It subsequently established itself within the diplomatic community, business persons and artistic circles of the capital as a celebration of the arts. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 editions were postponed.

