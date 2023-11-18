Celine Dion determined to stop hiding amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Los Angeles, Nov 18 Singer Celine Dion, according to a new report, wants to stop hiding at home amid her stiff person syndrome battle.

A source told Closer Weekly that the 55-year-old superstar doesn't want to "hide out at home" anymore.

The 'Queen of Power Ballads' is said to have "good days, even weeks, and she's committed to sharing those times with her children," reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source added that "with the help of her family doctors, therapists and specialists, she seems to have things under control at the moment".

The informant continued, "While she isn't the person she was before her condition, she feels stronger now."

The source went on to claim that the Canadian singer has "gone through hell" over the past 12 months as she battles the rare disease, which causes agonising pain and debilitating muscle spasms.

Dion did start making public appearances in recent weeks.

The 'All

She reportedly managed to sing "a few notes" during the outing.

Later, Dion showed up at Katy Perry's final Las Vegas residency show "Katy Perry: PLAY" on November 4.

A clip from the show saw Celine dancing and bobbing to the music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor