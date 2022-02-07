Centrum Broking gives 'buy' call for HG Infra Engg, PI Industries, SBI

New Delhi, Feb 7 Brokerage house Centrum Broking has given a 'buy' call for shares such as HG Infra Engineering, PI Industries, and State Bank of India.

For HG Infra Engineering, the brokerage has kept the target price at Rs 968. The current price is Rs 663.

The company showed "agility" by securing five HAM projects in Telangana, Odisha and AP, outside its comfort zone of north and northwestern states, the brokerage said, adding that the balance sheet remained steady.

"HG is also actively evaluating/bidding for non-highway sectors like railways, metro, and water. Within highways, HG is open to subcontracted orders from developers like Adani and IRB who have a strong pipeline of new HAM/ BOT projects. We expect the robust growth momentum to continue over FY22-24."

For PI Industries, target is at Rs 2,990, as against its current share price of Rs 2,602.

"Diversification into adjacencies through inorganic routes remains a top agenda for the company. Apart from technology scale-ups, PI is evaluating various M&A opportunities, both India and globally."

Further, for SBI, the brokerage has kept target price of Rs 750 against its current price of Rs 534.

On the other hand, the brokerage has given a 'reduce' call for Interglobe Aviation which runs airline Indigo as higher fuel costs are seen as a challenge.

The share price is seen at around Rs 1,910, against current price of Rs 2,161.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor