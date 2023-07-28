Chandigarh [India], July 28 : The Union Ministry of Tourism has presented Swadesh Darshan 2.0, an ambitious initiative aiming at upgrading over 55 cities across the country into top-tier tourist destinations. Among the picked cities, Khalsa Vox claimed that Chandigarh has emerged as a shining star, ready to welcome travellers with open arms.

The primary objective of the project is to unlock and maximize the tourism potential of the city, making it a memorable experience for visitors from far and wide.

A high-level conference was called to kick off this revolutionary journey, which was led by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. The team read the beautifully produced inception report submitted by the project development and management consultant at the meeting, according to Khalsa Vox.

Khalsa Vox is a media portal that brings the latest in Punjab politics, history, culture and heritage.

The discussion was made even more beneficial by the enthusiastic participation of many departments from Chandigarh. They were urged to offer their perspectives, concerns, and interests in order to guarantee that the city's tourism growth meets the requirements and wishes of tourists.

The joint presentation on the project shed light on the core concepts of it. The inception report, a solid foundation for further progress, will soon be followed by comprehensive master plans for tourism encompassing both physical infrastructure and intangible offerings. The project development and management consultant team will be stationed right here in Chandigarh, actively engaging in on-ground work to bring the vision to life, Khalsa Vox reported.

Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary of Tourism, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary of Culture Vinod P Kavle, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, DC Vinay Pratap Singh, CITCO MD Purva Garg, Chief Architect Kapil Setia, and Chief Engineer CB Ojha were present at the meeting.

With the Centre’s resolute push and the diligent efforts of the project development and management consultant team, Chandigarh is all set to blossom as a prime tourist destination in India. The city’s rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality will soon be showcased to the world, inviting travellers to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery and delight, Khalsa Vox reported.

As the project takes shape, tourists can look forward to a rejuvenating and immersive experience in Chandigarh, leaving them with cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor