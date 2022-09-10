Charles to be formally proclaimed King at St James’s Palace today

Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on today at a meeting of the Accession Council. The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday, with her son succeeding her as the king. The new King Charles III is the third British monarch to share the name. Charles I was the only British monarch to be executed, Charles I's reign led to a brutal civil war and the abolition of the royal family.