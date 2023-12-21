Cher confirms she's set for Glastonbury's Legends slot

Los Angeles, Dec 21 Legendary singer-songwriter Cher has confirmed herself for Glastonbury 2024, during a conversation with Rylan Clark.

The singer, who has already been rumoured for the coveted 'legends' slot on the Sunday afternoon of the four day festival, was speaking to Rylan on Radio 2, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Chatting to the BBC radio presenter on Scott Mills' show, the 77-year-old icon revealed that she would be more than happy to appear at the event.

Rylan said: "There are so many rumours, you haven’t done it yet, Glastonbury. Are we ever going to see Cher take on that Legends slot at Glastonbury?" To which Cher replied: "I’d like to!" A shocked Rylan asked: "Really?!" Cher confirmed again, saying: "Yes.”

Rylan continued: "Right, Cher shook my hand. I’m going to go down to Worthy Farm myself. I don’t care what I’ve got to crawl through, believe me there’s a lot on that farm, I’m going to get you that Legends slot." He asked her if she was "in", to which she said: "Yeah!"

As per Mirror.co.uk, Cher has recently released her twenty-seventh album, Christma, which is her first featuring original material in ten years. It also marks her first Christmas album. The veteran artist put on a glitzy performance at the Strictly final over the weekend. But some fans were unimpressed to see her miming, with fans branding it "disappointing".

Saturday's final saw ‘Corrie’ star Ellie Leach dance her way to the top spot, getting to lift the sought-after Glitterball trophy. To mark the occasion, hitmaker Cher sang festive single DJ Play a Christmas Song.

Cher looked incredible with her blonde locks styled in soft curls, she wore a black jumpsuit and blazer. Despite the extravagant show, with dancers and confetti taking over the stage, viewers were "put off" by the performance after accusing her of lip-syncing.

