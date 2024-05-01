Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan participates in US Indo-Pacific Command meeting

New Delhi [India], May 1 : India's senior-most military official, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, recently interacted with senior military leaders of 27 countries during the meeting of Chiefs of Defence hosted by US Indo-Pacific Command virtually.

The discussions were held on strengthening military-to-military relationships, common security issues and opportunities to foster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, in addition to reviewing the progress of agreed-upon objectives, according to Defence officials.

The meeting by Admiral John C Aquilino, US Commander of Indo-Pacific Command hosted the virtual Chiefs of Defence meeting at the USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii to strengthen military-to-military relationships, discuss common security issues and foster regional cooperation on April 29, according to an official release of US-Indo Pacific Command.

During the meeting, Aquilino discussed the importance of deepening security cooperation opportunities and security challenges within the Indo-Pacific region with an emphasis that USINDOPACOM will continue to work closely with Allies and partners to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the statement read.

USINDOPACOM hosts virtual CHOD meetings quarterly to provide a forum for open dialogue between military leaders and to discuss the regional security environment.

The next in-person CHOD conference will be in September 2024, he said.

At the meeting, Aquilino also introduced Adm. Samuel Paparo, who will become the USINDOPACOM commander upon completion of a change of command ceremony on May 3 this year.

