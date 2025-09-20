China accused of silencing SOAS-bound student over Tibet advocacy

London [UK], September 20 : Zhang Yadi, a Chinese student from Changsha, Hunan, has gone missing under alarming circumstances after returning to China from France earlier this summer.

Zhang had been preparing to begin a Master's program in Anthropology at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, in September 2025 on a prestigious scholarship. Zhang's disappearance has sparked deep concern among academics, activists, and human rights defenders, as reported by Free Tibet.

According to Free Tibet, Zhang travelled back to China on 5 July to spend time with her family. She was last heard from on 30 July while in Shangri-La, Yunnan province. Since then, all communication with friends and colleagues has been severed. She may have been taken to her hometown of Changsha by state security officials. Authorities are reportedly investigating her on charges of "endangering national security," a vague and widely criticised accusation often used by Beijing to suppress independent voices.

Prior to her disappearance, Zhang maintained regular contact with family and peers. However, after July 30, not only did her communications abruptly stop, but her WeChat account showed unusual activity, and her mother, Zhou, has given inconsistent statements and developments that, according to Free Tibet, have heightened suspicions that both Zhang and her family are under heavy pressure from authorities.

The situation escalated further on 16 September when Jiang Tianyong, a well-known human rights lawyer entrusted by Zhang's friends to support her mother, was forcibly taken away by unidentified men during a meeting in Changsha. Jiang was later released, but his brief detention underscored the risks faced by those attempting to assist Zhang's family.

Fluent in Chinese, Tibetan, English and many other languages, she has been active in advocacy work. Zhang's disappearance is part of a broader pattern of Beijing's attempts to silence students, researchers, and activists who engage in work related to Tibet, human rights, or democratic freedoms, as cited by Free Tibet.

