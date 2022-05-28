China activates Level-IV emergency response for flooding in southern provinces

Beijing [China], May 28 : The Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control over forecasts of heavy downpours in seven provinces in southern China. From Saturday to Monday, intense rain is expected in Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Guangdong, Hunan, and Guizhou, where river levels are likely to rise significantly and trigger flood alarms, said the ministry, reported Xinhua. The ministry has sent a working group to Jiangxi to guide flood response work, after dispatching another to Yunnan on Friday when it activated a Level-IV emergency response over the flooding of some rivers there.

( With inputs from ANI )

