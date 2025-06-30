China-backed spy ring busted in Taiwan, ringleader sentenced to over 10 years

Taipei [Taiwan], June 30 : A board member of the Chinese Diabolo Federation Lu Chi-hsien was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for establishing an organisation in Taiwan on behalf of China, the Taipei Times reported.

Nine others also received sentences for assisting in the operation, which was aimed at obtaining confidential military information.

According to the Taipei Times, Lu travelled to China in 2020 to explore opportunities for diabolo performances but was instead recruited by Chinese intelligence agents. Prosecutors said that a Chinese national named Tian Xi funnelled NT$5.7 million (USD 195,293) to Lu using underground remittance systems to fund espionage operations.

In 2022, Lu rented a residence in Taipei's Shilin District to serve as the base for the Chinese-backed spy ring. He then recruited retired military personnel through banquets and financial incentives to expand the network.

The Taipei Times reported that seven active-duty service members or their close contacts were successfully recruited, while another 11 resisted attempts to enlist them.

Military documents, including meeting notes and several training records, were passed to the group by its members, the prosecutors said.

Three individuals not only provided their personal bank accounts to receive illicit funds but also assisted in the development of the spy ring.

Among those sentenced was Kuo Po-ting, younger brother of actress and singer Kuo Shu-yao, who received a prison term of three years and 10 months. Six of the defendants, including Lu, were sentenced under the National Security Act for creating a pro-China organisation. Three others were charged with providing support, and Tian Xi was convicted under the Banking Act.

The Taipei Times reported that the Taipei District Court initially transferred the case to the High Court due to the involvement of state secrets. However, the High Court returned the case, stating the primary focus was on espionage activity rather than classified content.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor