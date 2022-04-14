China creating new COVID strains in Pakistan: Expert

China is creating COVID-style pathogens in Pakistan that experts say has the potential to wipe out much of humanity.

Anthony Klan, writing in The Klaxon said that the Chinese Communist Party has set up highly-advanced scientific infrastructure developing the "technology" in impoverished Pakistan.

Pakistan in recent years has largely become a vassal state of China under China's notorious "debt-trap" style colonial expansion.

As per experts, the Pakistan facility is jointly run by the Wuhan Institute of Virology - known for being named a likely origin of Covid-19 - and the Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), which is under the direct control of the Pakistan Army.

The developments - confirmed by top-level intelligence sources from multiple countries - mean that Chinese bio-engineers now have the ability to create in Pakistan, or to "drop-in" from connected facilities in China, antigens that are hundreds of times more infectious and lethal than COVID-19, said Klan.

The Wuhan laboratory is known for being a likely source of the COVID-19 pandemic, which to date has killed over 6 million people.

The laboratory, a collaboration between the China-Pakistan military laboratory is a "Biosafety Level 4" facility (BSL-4).

Under international standards, there are four bio-safety levels, with BSL-4 being the most dangerous and where infectious agents for which there is no known vaccine or remedy.

"BSL-4 laboratories are used to study infectious agents or toxins that pose a high risk of aerosol-transmitted laboratory infections and life-threatening disease for which no vaccine or therapy is available.

Global biodefense expert Dr Ryan Clarke, who focuses specifically on "high-risk pathogen networks", said China's activities in Pakistan if left unchecked, could have devastating global consequences.

Ryan Clarke is a senior fellow at the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore.

"Whether through error or malicious intent, if the joint WIV-DESTO bioweapons program is left unchecked, we will be facing exponentially accelerating risks that many will find impossible to comprehend until they occur," Dr Clarke said.

"The joint WIV-DESTO operation in Pakistan is not a bilateral biomedical research partnership between two civilian institutes focused on advancing human and animal health."

"It represents a dangerous platform for WIV, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and multiple other CCP-run institutions, including those with People's Liberation Army (PLA) links, to conduct bioweapons research under Pakistan Army cover," he said.

Dr Clarke, who is a Senior Fellow at the National University of Singapore, said it had now also emerged that China has built another BSL-4 facility in Kunming, which had gone almost entirely undetected by the international community. This lab is officially managed by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS).

The existence of the Pakistan Army/China run bio-safety level 4 facility was revealed in late 2020, yet despite those revelations - and subsequent confirmation of the facility by China - the issue has gone almost entirely unreported outside of Australia and India, reported The Klaxon.

