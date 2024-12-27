China detains blogger Liu Hanbin for exposing protests over land seizures

Beijing [China], December 27, : Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the immediate release of Chinese blogger Liu Hanbin, who has been in detention for one month after sharing a video about farmers' protest against forced land seizures in Inner Mongolia.

Liu, known by his pen name Wen Yi Fan, was arrested in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, on November 27 and is currently being held at Detention Centre No. 1 in the city.

Liu, 52, faces charges of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a broad accusation that can carry a prison sentence of up to five years. The charge stems from a video he posted on WeChat, in which he highlighted the ongoing protests by farmers whose land had been forcibly seized by local authorities. Despite the case's significance, police have denied Liu bail and his request to meet with his lawyer, citing the complexity of the investigation.

RSF's Asia-Pacific Bureau Director, Cedric Alviani, condemned Liu's detention, stating, "Liu Hanbin was simply performing a public service by exposing government abuses related to land seizures. He should never have been detained or deprived of the right to legal counsel. We urge the international community to exert pressure on the Chinese authorities for Liu's release, alongside the 124 other journalists and press freedom defenders currently imprisoned in the country."

Liu has gained a reputation for his investigative reporting on issues affecting Inner Mongolia, including illegal sand mining and government corruption. His work often targets local authorities for their treatment of marginalised communities. In addition to his coverage of the farmer protests, he has recently reported on incidents of police violence and abuses of power by local officials.

Since President Xi Jinping's rise to power in 2012, China has seen a tightening of media control and a crackdown on independent journalism. The government frequently accuses journalists and activists of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a vague charge that has been used to silence dissenting voices. Liu's case mirrors that of Zhang Zhan, a journalist sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, who was later re-detained in August 2024 for documenting the harassment of activists.

RSF urges global leaders, human rights organisations, and international bodies to join in calling for his immediate release, highlighting the broader climate of repression faced by independent journalists in China.

RSF's report, "The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China," details the extensive measures the Chinese government has taken to suppress free speech and restrict the flow of information both domestically and internationally.

As of 2024, China is the world's largest jailer of journalists, with at least 125 media workers currently imprisoned. The country ranks a dismal 172nd out of 180 nations in RSF's 2024 World Press Freedom Index.

