China extends visa fee reduction till Dec 31, 2025

New Delhi, Jan 1 In a significant move to facilitate foreigners travelling to China, the Chinese Embassy in India announced the extension of reduced visa fees until December 31, 2025, the Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The single entry visa fee for visitors is Rs 2,900, and Rs 4,400 for double entry, continuing previous cost-cutting measures put in place last year.

For six months of multiple entries, the fee is 5,900 and for 12 months or above multiple entries, the fee is Rs 8,800.

For group visas and official group visas, each applicant has to pay Rs 1,800.

The notification came as India and China developed a broad consensus on the Line of Actual control.

The statement by MoD, as part of its year-end review, said that India and China are on the road to restoring the ground situation in some areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"India and China achieved a broad consensus to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC. Both countries have been holding talks at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result, a broad consensus was developed based on equal and mutual security," the statement said.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on October 24, 2024, described the consensus as proof that continuous dialogue brings solutions," the statement added.

The statement said that the Indian Army had a "high state" of operational preparedness to ensure stability along the borders.

"The Indian Army maintained a high state of operational preparedness to ensure stability & dominance along all the frontiers including Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). Relentless counter-terrorist operations were also carried out while constantly reviewing emerging and future threats to National security. Infrastructure development in border areas being one of the key imperatives of operational preparedness was given impetus in consonance with the 'Viksit Bharat Vision' of the Government," the statement said.

