China faces challenge due to flawed COVID containment policies, ineffective vaccines: Report

China is facing a significant challenge in the form of COVID-19, due to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) "flawed and regressive containment policies and ineffective domestically produced vaccines," GeoPolitica.info reported.

Many reports from China have suggested that hospitals in highly-populated cities, including Shanghai and Beijing are overflowing with patients despite officials claiming that the outbreak had peaked last month, as per the news report.

Without any plan, the Chinese government ended its "zero-COVID policy" which in its initial phases imposed stringent measures, according to GeoPolitica.info report. In order to contain the spread of virus, China imposed "draconian lockdowns, stringent contact tracing as well as inhumane behaviour by party officials."

Although China's economy witnessed a significant downfall, caused by the restrictions imposed by the CCP. The measures announced by the Chinese government might have prevented deaths. However, they also left a huge percentage of its population without natural immunity from COVID-19, more so, as China's home-grown vaccines were ineffective as a deterrent against the virus and they even failed to protect the people, according to GeoPolitica.info report.

China's COVID-19 containment strategy has affected Chinese people and has caused major discontent among people in the country, as per the GeoPolitica.info report. According to the policy, the entire city needs to be put under lockdown even if a few cases emerge in the region. The World Health Organization has stated that such measures do not help in reducing the number of cases and negatively affect people's livelihoods.

The end of the COVID-19 policy is once again going to cause havoc mostly due to the ineffectiveness of Chinese vaccines provided to the people. Vaccines manufactured in China have proven ineffective against COVID-19 which has gripped the country for the past couple of years, as per GeoPolitica.info report.

Chinese authorities in the initial phases of the pandemic rejected developed vaccines from manufacturers, including Moderna and Pfizer, as per the news report. These decisions have come to haunt the political leadership of China and proved deadly to the general public as the country's locally manufactured vaccines such as Sinovac and Sinopharm have proved to be ineffective.

Sinovac's effectiveness was proven to be much lesser against its global competitors when it was revealed that it fared at only 50% protectiveness, in comparison to mRNA vaccines manufactured by other countries, according to a GeoPolitica.info report.

With the opening of restrictions domestically in China, the people lack natural immunity. As many people in China have not been affected by the virus, the coming few months are significantly going to be detrimental for its domestic population with regards to infections and even fatalities, as per the GeoPolitica.info report.

A dual failure in both the vaccine and containment strategy has left much of China's population at the "brink of risk" that could have been prevented if the Chinese Communist Party acted in a "rational manner instead of indulging in authoritative methods to curb the virus," as per the news report. The policies announced by the Chinese government have increased the threat levels and are going to impact the global economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor