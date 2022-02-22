China-inspired Nepal parties continue to protest against US-backed project

As the political leadership in Nepal continues to debate over the US-backed USD 500-million infrastructure grant project, China-inspired Nepal parties have continued to protest against the US-backed project.

Media reports say these protests by some of Nepal's Communist parties against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact is inspired by China. Its protracted lobbying efforts are aimed at blocking infrastructure grants to Nepal.

The MCC is a US Foreign Assistance Agency that aims to fight poverty. Nepal was the first country in the region to qualify for the program and an agreement to this effect was signed in September 2017.

Dozens were injured in a violent protest against the US grant assistance agreement on Sunday as the Nepal government tabled it in Parliament seeking its ratification.

The violent clash which occurred near Parliament since the morning of Sunday, left 17 personnel from Nepal Police and 7 from Armed Police Force injured, both the security agencies confirmed.

"Dozens of protestors have also been injured in clashes as they breached the perimeter and entered restricted zone near the parliament. We have arrested over four dozen protestors from the site as well," Santosh Singh Rathore, spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari toldover the phone.

The violent mob that marched towards the parliament pelted stones on police sloganeering against the government and US aid pact which was tabled during Sunday's parliamentary meeting. In order to control the situation, the police also used 115 shells of tear gas as well as 30 rounds of rubber bullets as the protest continued for about 8 hours.

Apparently driven by disinformation, the public in Nepal are made to believe the MCC, a US Foreign Assistance Agency aiming to fight poverty, is a military pact. The subsequent effort of the US mission in Nepal also has failed to quell it down.

The government under Sher Bahadur Deuba's leadership, however, on Sunday tabled the MCC proposal formally opening the doors for parliamentary discussion and endorsement.

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) in its commentary said Nepal's political elite continues to prioritize its own personal political and economic interests and prospects over those of the country and its people.

Citing the local news, the Amsterdam-based think tank said the unfortunate, avoidable, and artificially created controversy over the MCC grant has, been stoked and fanned by a concerted Chinese propaganda campaign revolving around an imaginary breach of Nepalese sovereignty.

( With inputs from ANI )

