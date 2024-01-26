China Issues Ultimatum to Iran: Cease Red Sea Attacks or Face Consequences

Following Iran's airstrike on Pakistan and the ensuing tensions, China has issued a warning to Iran about attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Red Sea has been a hotspot for attacks by Houthi rebels backed by Iran. China has urged Iran to stop these attacks, cautioning that if they persist, it could lead to disruptions in their trade relations.

These attacks by Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, pose a constant threat to ships in the Red Sea. China, being a significant trade partner for Iran, has explicitly stated that any harm to its interests will directly impact trade relations with Tehran. Despite being a vital trade partner for over a decade, China has consistently warned Iran about these actions. The Houthi attacks have led to changes in major trade routes for Chinese ships, affecting shipping costs.

Although China has been a major buyer of Iran's crude oil, global political dynamics and U.S. sanctions have led to changes in suppliers. Even though China currently imports only 10% of its crude oil from Iran, it has made it clear that it will not tolerate any harm to its ships or adverse impacts on its interests. This warning highlights the intricate and tense nature of geopolitical relationships in the region.