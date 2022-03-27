China launches nucleic acid testing across Shanghai

As the COVID-19 cases resurged in China's financial hub, Shanghai plans to launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city, starting from Monday.

The temporary closed-off management will also be imposed in the regions lying to the East and South of Huangpu River, including Pudong and its adjacent areas from March 28 at 5 am to April 1, at 5 am, Xinhua reported citing the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office.

A similar temporary closed-off management and nucleic acid testing will be launching in urban districts west of the Huangpu River from April 1 at 3 am to April 5 till 3 am.

The closed-off management will take place in residential communities of affected areas and the residents will be required to stay inside the home and non-contact delivery of necessities will only be allowed.

The transport services including bus, subway, ferry, taxi and online ride-hailing will be suspended in the areas under closed management.

Meanwhile, China reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

A total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor