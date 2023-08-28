China lifts Covid-19 testing for inbound travellers 

Beijing [China], August 28 : China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced that inbound travelers will no longer require any pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen tests for Covid-19.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin took to his official social media 'X' and tweeted, "Starting from August 30, 2023, inbound travelers will no longer be required to take pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen tests for COVID-19."

https://twitter.com/MFA_China/status/1696171093717897483

Less than 122,000 Covid-related deaths have been documented in China among its 1.4 billion people, according to the World Health Organisation.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in the two months since the government lifted its zero-Covid restrictions on December 7 in response to unusually large-scale upheaval. Comparatively speaking, the United States, with a population of around 330 million, reported more than 1.1 million Covid deaths, reported NBC News.

With cases peaking in the days before Christmas, China's population was suddenly exposed to coronavirus when the government abruptly lifted "zero-Covid" restrictions in December.

After three years of sporadic illnesses, everyone suddenly began to contract Covid.

Moreover, China had hoped for a quick economic recovery after the government relaxed strict COVID restrictions and reopened its borders six months ago. However, China's hopes have been dampened by weak external demand, Channel News Asia reported.

Meanwhile, companies are once again heading abroad to grow their business. Vehicle manufacturer Tenglong Automobile has expressed hope to make up for lost time after two years of dampened overseas sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Channel News Asia reported.

