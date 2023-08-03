China likely to witness multiple typhoons in August 

Beijing [China], August 3 : Amid heavy rains in China, several parts of northern and southern China will face a high risk of flooding in August as two or three typhoons are expected to make landfall across the nation, China-based Global Times reported citing Chinese authorities.

The consequences of Typhoon Doksuri have lashed Beijing and neighbouring Hebei Province since Saturday. It has further caused extreme flooding which has resulted in the loss of 20 lives on Tuesday.

In the Chinese capital Beijing, 11 people died, including two who sacrificed their lives while they were on duty in the heavy rainstorms and flooding. Moreover, another 13 are missing as of Tuesday Evening, according to Global Times.

The joint statement issued by the National Commission for Disaster Reduction under the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and other related departments, stated that the northern parts of the Yangtze River are likely to suffer from periodic high temperatures and drought parts of Fujian, Hubei, Chongqing and Sichuan provinces will face a high risk of geological disasters and some parts of the southwestern parts of the country and Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are at high risk of experiencing forest fires, reported Global Times.

The eastern part of North China, Northeast China, the western and southern parts of South China and the southern part of China’s southwestern regions are expected to witness above-average rainfall and higher risk of natural disasters such as mountain flooding, urban waterlogging, farmland waterlogging, wind or hail.

Moreover, the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake, the upper reaches of the Yellow River and Songhua River are likely to witness flooding above designated warning levels. However, regional storms and floods may hit waterways across Huaihe, Taihu Lake, the Zhujiang River, and the rivers on Hainan Island.

Additionally, there will be four to six typhoons expected in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea. Two to three typhoons are likely to make landfall or influence weather systems across the country, Global Times reported.

The Chinese authorities warned the people about geological disaster risks in North China, Northeast China, the southeastern part of Northwest China and East China in August due to the impact of typhoons and rainstorms.

Furthermore, they have also warned of forest fires in some parts of Sichuan, Chongqing and Xinjiang, according to Global Times.

