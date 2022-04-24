China looks to restore normal trade ties with US

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has argued for the restoration of normal ties with the US, calling it a "win-win" situation.

Qin made these remarks during the China-US High-level Agricultural Dialogue held in the Midwestern US state of Iowa.

"With the resurging pandemic, fragile global recovery, faster climate change and growing regional conflicts, food security has again become a major practical issue facing China, the US and the rest of the world," Qin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He said China has made tremendous efforts to fully implement the phase-one trade deal in the past two years.

"Despite the pandemic, we have not used the force majeure clause, and have even adopted a market-based exclusion process for the countermeasure tariffs on US soybeans, grains, meat, aquatic products and fruits. This fully shows our sincerity and goodwill," he said.

As China implemented the phase-one trade deal, US farmers have exported billions of dollars more in oilseeds and grains and over a billion dollars more in meat products, said Qin, citing the US Export Report 2022 recently issued by the US-China Business Council.

Highlighting the complex situation in agricultural development and food security worldwide, the Chinese envoy said China and the US, as major agricultural producers, consumers and traders, should meet challenges together.

He said that both countries should maintain stable development of agriculture, enhance the resilience of agricultural supply chains, ensure food security domestically, and promote cooperation for international food security.

The 2022 China-US High-level Agricultural Dialogue was jointly sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in the US, the US Heartland China Association and the China Agricultural Association for International Exchange.

