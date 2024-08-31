"China may still be conducting secret underground Nuclear Tests": East Trukistan govt in Exile

Washington [US], August 31 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile claims that the Chinese government conducted 47 nuclear tests in the East Turkistan region from 1964 to 1996 and have left a major portion of the Turkic population suffering from fatal diseases, and caused a major massacre resulting in thousands of deaths.

Further, it has also added that "reports indicate that China may still be conducting secret underground NuclearTests in East Turkistan even in 2024."

The statement from the ETGE came on Thursday alongside the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

In a post on X, the ETGE stated "East Turkistan Government in Exile solemnly reflects on the catastrophic impact of China's Nuclear Testing in Occupied East Turkistan. Between 1964 and 1996, China conducted 47 nuclear tests in our homeland."

The statement further added "With a total known yield of 24,409 kilotons, equivalent to 1,627 Hiroshima bombs or 1,162 Nagasaki bombs. These tests resulted in the deaths of approximately 750,000 East Turkistanis and left 1.2 million more suffering from leukaemia, cancer, and fetal damage."

According to reports China may still have continued its Nuclear tests in East Turkistan even in 2024. The ETGE called these tests a part of China's broader campaign of genocide, colonization, and occupation aimed at erasing the identity and existence of the #Uyghur and other Turkic peoples.

The ETGE statement also urged that the international community must recognize these acts as part of China's genocidal agenda and take immediate, decisive action. We call on all nations to hold China accountable and to demand an end to its nuclear aggression and occupation of East Turkistan. The world must no longer stand by in silence while such atrocities continue.

Previously, a report published by Nikkei Asia in 2022 had also claimed that China has been expanding its nuclear test facilities in the East Turkistan region referring to an analysis of the satellite photographs obtained by them.

In its report, Nikki Asia claimed that "Nikkei has viewed satellite photographs with a number of experts that appear to confirm China is strengthening its nuclear testing capability". Further, the report mentioned that coverings have been constructed on a mountainside in this region, along with broken rocks that were found piled up nearby are believed to be evidence of the excavation of a new "sixth tunnel" for testing hidden beneath.

Additionally, the same report also claimed that Power transmission cables and a facility that could be used for storing high-explosives have recently been installed and unpaved roads can also be seen leading from a command post in various directions in the area.

Moreover, the evidence of new construction was detected by a satellite 450 kilometres above Lop Nur, a dried-up salt lake in the southeast of Western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Many analysts believe that the secret nuclear testing area is secured by the People's Liberation Army.

