China, Pak behind atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh: Human rights activist Rabinder Ghosh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 : Rabinder Ghosh, a human rights activist from Bangladesh, on Sunday alleged that Pakistan and China are behind the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ghosh made these claims in an interview with ANI, stating that despite the violence, Hindus in Bangladesh wish to stay in peace.

"We've received information suggesting that China is behind this, and Pakistan is also providing assistance. Pakistan has consistently supported the Bangladeshi Muslims, with their people and army arriving to help Muslims against Hindus," he stated.

"This raises questions about the future of our country. The purpose of Bangladesh's existence is being undermined. It's as if Pakistan has re-emerged after 54 years, which is an irony of faith. It's becoming impossible for Hindus to stay there, yet they wish to remain and survive in the country," he told ANI.

Ghosh alleged that forceful conversions of Hindus to Islam are taking place in Bangladesh, with many incidents of torture, intimidation, rape, and gang rape reported.

"The Hindu population is declining daily. Some are being forced to convert to Islam. There have been numerous incidents of torture, intimidation, rape, and gang rape. Forced conversions are ongoing, with three recent incidents being particularly unfortunate," he said.

He claimed that successive governments in Bangladesh have failed to take initiatives to protect the rights of Bangladeshi Hindus, with the current interim government under Muhammad Yunus also not taking any action.

"Despite three governments coming to power, none have taken initiatives to protect the rights of Bangladeshi Hindus. This led to the formation of Bangladesh Minority, which I'm president of. We know that our independence was achieved with the goal of establishing democracy, secularism, and four principles of law. However, since August 5, 2024, a reign of terror has begun under Muhammad Yunus' leadership," he alleged.

He stated that 2,336 incidents of violence against Hindus have been reported since Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser of Bangladesh.

"Many Hindu homes have been burned to ashes, forcing them to flee. As a human rights defender, we've investigated the matter and found 2,336 incidents occurred during Yunus' tenure," he said.

Ghosh further alleged that no one has come to Bangladesh's assistance. "We achieved independence in 1971 to protect the rights of all citizens. It's unfortunate that this is happening, and no one has come forward to protect them," he said.

Ghosh expressed disappointment that the international community, including the United Nations, has remained silent despite their repeated pleas for help.

"The UN has not taken any action, despite our detailed descriptions of the situation. Women and children are being tortured, molested, and raped everywhere. We've provided shelter and food for their survival, but it's unfortunate that the government is not taking any action," he said

The current interim government in Bangladesh was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a student-led uprising in August last year.

