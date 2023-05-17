China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will connect Afghanistan to the region and European countries: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 17 : Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) under the caretaker Taliban regime has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will connect Afghanistan to the region and European countries, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

The Taliban's deputy spokesman for MoFA, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, said there is a need for the implementation of major economic projects in Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate will be able to connect with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Islamic Emirate will be able to attract investment via this project to Afghanistan and here. There will be good progress in the iron sector, the energy-producing sector, and other industries," he said, according to Tolo News.

This comes as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) believes that the inclusion of Afghanistan in CPEC will boost the economy and trade rates in Afghanistan.

"The project is an economic and regional project and this will help us stop being dependent on others. It will begin, we admire the statement released in this regard," said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI, as quoted by Tolo News.

Some traders, however, believe that CPEC will cause an increase in exports from Afghanistan.

"The corridors which have recently been established between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan open new doors, in fact, it can help Afghanistan economically," said Qutbuddin Yaqoobi, an economist.

China has reportedly invested more than USD 40 billion in the CPEC project and is seeking to extend its commerce via CPEC with regional and other countries.

