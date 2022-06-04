China raises emergency response to Level III for rainstorms

The China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency response for rainstorms to level III on Saturday following forecasts of continuous downpours in the southern areas of the country.

From June 4 to 6, heavy downpours are expected to slash southern parts of China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in the provincial regions, including Hunan, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang, are expected to encounter between 100 and 200 millimeters of precipitation, according to the center, reported Xinhua.

China has a four-tier emergency-response system for rainstorms, with Level I being the most severe.

Last month as well, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

This was as rains were expected to lash parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong and Yunnan, with some areas expected to experience up to 140 millimeters of rainfall.

The center had advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens had been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, as per the news agency.

In China's four-tier color-coded weather warning system, red represents the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor