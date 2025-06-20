China ramps up military incursions near Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], June 20 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Friday said that it detected 34 sorties of Chinese aircraft and several Chinese vessels as of 8:50am (local time).

As per the MND, of the 24 aircraft, 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 24 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including Su-30, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850hr today. 15 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, Taiwan detected 50 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan as of 6am (local time).

In a post on X, MND said, "50 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 46 out of 50 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Thursday, 25 aircraft from the PLA and seven vessels from the PLAN were detected operating in the region. Taiwan's MND said that 19 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"25 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

Admiral Stephen Koehler, the commander of the US Pacific Fleet, stated on Tuesday that the fleet's goal of deterring aggression in the South China Sea includes Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Koehler made these comments during the 15th annual South China Sea Conference organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Hawaii. He noted that China has "increased its deployments and aggressive tactics in the South China Sea" while "intensifying its rehearsals for invasion and blockade of Taiwan," as part of its quest for dominance in the region.

