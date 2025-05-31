China 'Rehearsing' invasion of Taiwan, warns US; Washington vows to counter aggression in Indo-Pacific

Singapore, May 31 : The United States has issued a stern warning against China's growing military aggression in the Indo-Pacific, stating that Beijing is credibly preparing to use force to alter the regional balance of power, with Taiwan at the center of its ambitions.

According to a report by the Eurasian Times, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said the Chinese military is "rehearsing for the real deal" and building capabilities to invade Taiwan. He asserted that the United States was "here to stay" in the Indo-Pacific region and would continue to deter aggression by communist China.

The Eurasian Times reported that China has vowed to merge Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary, and has intensified large-scale military drills around the island, which US officials describe as preparations for a blockade or invasion.

Hegseth's remarks come amid escalating tensions between the United States and China, spanning trade, technology, and strategic influence. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has launched a trade war with China, restricted Beijing's access to key artificial intelligence technologies, and bolstered military cooperation with allies like the Philippines, which is engaged in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

According to the Eurasian Times, Hegseth accused China of endangering lives through cyberattacks, harassing neighboring countries, and illegally militarising disputed territories in the South China Sea, through which over 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes. An international tribunal has ruled that China's expansive territorial claims in these waters have no legal basis.

Despite the growing concerns, Beijing did not send top defence officials to the summit and was represented instead by delegates from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University, the Eurasian Times noted.

US officials said discussions at the summit would likely focus on China's increased assertiveness in the South China Sea and its growing pressure on Taiwan.

