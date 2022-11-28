China renews 2nd-highest alert for cold wave

Beijing, Nov 28 China on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second highest, for a cold wave, forecasting massive temperature drops, winds, sandstorms, rains, and snow in vast regions of the country.

From Monday to Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plunge by 10 to 16 degrees Celsius in most of central and eastern China, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Sandstorms are expected to hit areas in the north and northwest, it added.

Some areas of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Jilin, Shandong, Jiangsu, Guizhou, and Hunan could witness temperatures drop by over 16 degrees Celsius, according to the Center.

Heavy snowfall will lash the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang, while parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Guizhou are likely to see sleet from Tuesday evening to Thursday.

Torrential rains are forecast to lash the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Fujian until Tuesday, and freezing rain could sweep Guizhou, Hunan, and Jiangxi from Wednesday to Thursday, the Centre said.

On Sunday afternoon, Hebei province issued a yellow alert for the cold wave, saying that temperatures in the northern area of Bashang could plunge to minus 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Centre has also advised the public to keep warm amid the temperature change and be mindful of traffic hazards under weather conditions like freezing rain.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

