China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, June 6 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed an alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, Taiwan, Yunnan and Liaoning, and some areas may experience up to 180 mm of rainfall, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of the above regions are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the Centre.

It has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, implement traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic in water-logged sections.

The centre has also suggested cutting off dangerous outdoor power supplies in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems of cities, farmland and fishponds.

