China reports 112 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 112 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

According to the commission's daily report cited by Xinhua News Agency, Guangdong reported 48 of the new local infections, and Inner Mongolia reported 38.

For other provincial-level regions, Guangxi reported seven cases, Liaoning reported six, Tianjin and Sichuan each reported three, while Beijing, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two, and Shanxi reported one.

A total of 127 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

Seven new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, as per Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

