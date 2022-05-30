China reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 20 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including eight in Beijing, and six each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

Beijing reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Monday. On Sunday, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, Xinhua reported. China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 61 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday. Following the recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report, as per the news portal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor