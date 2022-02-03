China reports 21 local, 18 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 21 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections and 18 new imported cases on Wednesday.

A total of 36 new covid cases were reported in China on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, nine were reported in Tianjin, nine in Guangdong, two in Beijing, and one in Zhejiang, according to the National Health Commission on Thursday.

Following the recovery of 100 patients on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment is at 1,741.

The death toll is at 4,636, reported the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

