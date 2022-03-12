China reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Friday reported 476 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of these infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, 20 in Jiangsu and the rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing commission's daily report.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 112 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Friday, according to the commission.

A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

