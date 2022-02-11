China reports 56 new local COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning, and one in Guizhou, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 45 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission report.

( With inputs from ANI )

