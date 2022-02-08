China reports 65 new local COVID-19 cases

China on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 64 were reported in Guangxi and one in Tianjin, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.

Monday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Earlier, on Monday, ten new coronavirus cases were reported among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine.

Notably, the Olympic Games will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held on March 4-13.

( With inputs from ANI )

