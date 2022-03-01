China reports 75 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Monday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing commission's daily report.

A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Monday, according to the commission.

As many as 144 asymptomatic cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 102 arrived from outside the mainland, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China, including both local and imported, reached 109,526.

Of 2,873 patients under treatment on Monday, 19 were reported to be in critical condition. A total of 4,636 people have succumbed to the virus in China so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

