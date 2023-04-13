China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan call on Taliban to form inclusive government

Kabul [Afghstan], April 13 : China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan in the second informal meeting among their Foreign ministers on Thursday, released a joint statement calling on Taliban to form an inclusive government, Pakistan based Khaama Press reported.

The meeting was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in the framework of the 4th Ministers' meeting of Afghstan's neighbouring countries.

A joint statement called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions.

The statement also asked the Taliban to lift all restriction measures against women and ethnic minorities in the country.

The statement also emphasized that a peaceful Afghstan is in the international community's interest and that the country should be a place for international cooperation rather than geopolitical rivalry, according to Khaama Press.

The US and its allies were blamed for the current state of affairs in the country and asked for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions against Afghstan and releasing its assets to benefit the people.

Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan also expressed concern about the security situation and the growing terrorism in Afghstan. It reiterated that terrorist groups based in Afghstan severely threaten regional and global peace.

The countries asked Taliban to "take tangible action in fighting against terrorism and eliminating terrorist groups in the country."

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid recently called on the international community to pursue engagement instead of putting pressure on the Taliban, Afghstan-based TOLO News reported.

It has been two years since the Taliban came to power in Afghstan, but no countries have yet recognized it.

"Pressure, imposition of pressure and threats, these methods should be put aside, and they should engage with the Islamic Emirate so that the Islamic Emirate can take responsible actions regarding some issues, some laws and other issues in the world," Mujahid said, as quoted by TOLO News reported.

Mujahid in an interview with Afghstan-based television channel Radio Television Afghstan (RTA) said that Daesh has been controlled and conducts attacks secretly and is considered a "1 per cent problem."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor