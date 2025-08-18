China says Wang Yi's India visit aims to "strengthen practical cooperation", "enhance political mutual trust"

Beijing [China], August 18 : China on Monday said it is willing to use Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India and the upcoming 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question as an opportunity to strengthen relations with New Delhi.

When asked about China's expectations regarding Wang Yi's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China is willing to take the opportunity of Wang's visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations."

When asked about #China’s expectation regarding Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India and the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and #India on the Boundary Question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is… pic.twitter.com/iSYRSMhCxq— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) August 18, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from August 18-19 and hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the "boundary question," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement. EAM S Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi.

"At the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India's SR, NSA Shri Doval. EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Wang Yi," the MEA said.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

India and China have been working to improve their relationship in recent months, marked by several significant developments.

High-level talks between the two countries have resumed, including meetings between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, and leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO, and heads of 10 international organisations, will attend relevant events as per the Chinese Ministry spokesperson.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a statement on the Prime Minister's visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor