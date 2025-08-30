China SCO Summit 2025: Meet Xiao He, Humanoid Robot, Designed to Assist During Tianjin Summit (Watch)

China has always been ahead of the World in technology. It's a manufacturing hub of tech products. This time, the country has developed Humanoid Robots to assist Global leaders from different countries, including India, who are coming to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025.

A cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant named Xiao He spoke to the news agency ANI. While interacting, she introduced herself and her duties during the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin. The AI-assistant Humanoid Robot said that she can give real-time information in three different languages.

The robot is also feels emotions as its integrated with advanced emotional recognition algorithms having adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers.

"I'm Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information…"

"My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration. I am proficient in three languages," Xiao He told ANI.

"The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives in Japan on Friday for bilateral talks at the India-Japan Summit, will also travel to China on Saturday evening (August 30). He is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin. PM Modi is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.