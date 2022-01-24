China tests new engine, experts suggest it may power hypersonic aircraft

Bejing on Monday said that it conducted a test flight for a new engine which Chinese experts claimed could power the country's future hypersonic aircraft and near-space plane, a media report said.

The engine, developed by the Laboratory of Spray Combustion and Propulsion under the School of Aerospace Engineering at Tsinghua University, successfully conducted a flight test on Monday morning, reported Global Times citing China Central Television (CCTV).

The test flight was assisted by a two-stage rocket booster.

After the separation of the first stage, the second stage sent the engine to the predetermined height and velocity, and that was when the air inlet of the engine began to breathe in air very efficiently, and the fuel supply system began to spray vaporized jet fuel into the combustion chamber, reported Global Times.

The experiment is about the engine's hypersonic flight, said Chinese expert on aerospace science and technology Huang Zhicheng. Chinese experts have also pointed out that the engine is likely a scramjet engine, which is one of the key technologies to achieve hypersonic flight, according to Global Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

