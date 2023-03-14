China to ease visa, entry policies

Beijing, March 14 Foreigners with valid visas issued before March 28, 2020 will be allowed to enter China, as the country is adjusting its visa and entry policies to facilitate travel across the border, the National Immigration Administration announced on Tuesday.

Visa-free policies will be resumed for entry to the southern island province of Hainan and cruise tour groups at Shanghai ports, Xinhua news agency quoted the Administration as saying.

Visa-free entry to the southern province of Guangdong will be restored for tour groups of foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao, and a similar mechanism will be reinstated for tour groups from ASEAN countries to enter Guilin in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor