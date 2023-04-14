China upholds death sentence of 'wrongfully detained' US citizen Mark Swidan

Washington [US], April 14 : An intermediate court of China on Thursday denied the 'wrongfully detained' US national Mark Swidan's appeal, and upheld his death penalty with a two-year suspended death sentence, an official release of the US State Department said on Thursday.

Disappointed by the decision of the Chinese court, the US said that it will continue to press for Mark Swidan's immediate release and return to the country.

Quoting the Principle Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, the release said, "Today the People's Republic of China's Jiangmen Intermediate Court denied wrongfully detained US national Mark Swidan's appeal, and upheld his death penalty with a two-year suspended death sentence."

Top Chinese officials, according to Patel, have heard from the United States frequently regarding Swindan's treatment and medical care as well as "his inability to write or receive correspondence in a timely manner."

"We are disappointed by this decision and will continue to press for his immediate release and return to the United States. US officials have repeatedly expressed their concerns to senior PRC officials about Mr Swidan's treatment, medical care, and his inability to send or receive mail in a timely manner," the official statement read further.

According to the State Department's press release, US President Joe Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken continue to remain focused on the release of Mark Swidan.

"President Biden and Secretary Blinken continue to remain focused on the release of Mark Swidan and other US nationals wrongfully detained or held hostage across the world," the official release read.

Swidan was unlawfully held in 2020, The Hill reported citing the United Nations Human Rights Council, which demanded that China take the "necessary remedy" and immediately free Swidan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor