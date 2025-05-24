China urges Kinmen and Lienchiang residents to obtain Chinese IDs to "Blur" Taiwanese identity

Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 : The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is urging residents of Kinmen and Lienchiang counties to obtain Chinese ID cards to "blur national identities." This initiative is part of China's strategy to create a "Kinmen-Xiamen twin-city living sphere, which includes a cross-strait integration pilot zone within China's Fujian Province," as reported by Taipei Times.

"The CCP is treating individuals from these outlying islands as Chinese citizens. Additionally, it has amplified its 'united front' strategies and the infiltration of these islands." "There is growing evidence of espionage activities in Kinmen, particularly involving the recruitment of Taiwanese military personnel by the CCP," the Taipei Times reported.

The CCP's distribution of Chinese IDs and residence permits to obscure the identities of Taiwanese nationals in Kinmen and Lienchiang mirrors a tactic previously used by Russia in the Donbas region before the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Bestowing citizenship upon a large number of pro-Russian residents resulted in numerous individuals with dual identities who were less resistant to invasion," they noted, adding that China aims to replicate this approach in light of its potential invasion plans.

In the past, Taiwanese citizens could only apply for Chinese residence permits after residing in Fujian for over six months, but China has recently removed that stipulation to hasten integration. "In certain instances, Taiwanese individuals can even request Chinese ID cards without relinquishing their Taiwanese ID or passport, effectively allowing for dual identity."

"The CCP is fully cognizant of Taiwan's single-household registration policy, which states that holding a Chinese ID would nullify one's Taiwanese citizenship, so it intentionally refrains from disclosing the number of Taiwanese who possess Chinese ID cards," as mentioned in a Taipei Times report.

An investigation revealed that residents of Kinmen are more inclined to have Chinese ID cards compared to those living in Taiwan proper, indicating that Taiwanese individuals with Chinese ID cards face potential coercion from the CCP, according to the Taipei Times.

"The more Kinmen residents acquire Chinese IDs, the more advantageous it will be for an invading force," stated Ho Cheng-hui, Deputy Secretary-General of the Taiwan National Security Institute. "Prolonged infiltration in the region would facilitate any invasion or influence operation. The current situation heightens the risk of annexation of these outlying counties," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor