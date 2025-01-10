China using "united front" tactics to influence Taiwan, says Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister

Taipei [Taiwan], January 10 : China is increasingly using various tactics under its "united front" strategy to influence Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Shen You-chung, the Taipei Times reported.

At the Y's Day Forum hosted by the Taiwan Public Welfare group, Shen highlighted how China treats every cross-strait interaction as an opportunity to advance its agenda.

According to the Taipei Times, Shen noted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) utilises methods such as manipulating local elections, as seen in 2018 and 2022, and hindering the effectiveness of Taiwan's administration through legislative barriers. He also pointed out the CCP's growing influence on Taiwanese political parties, with cross-strait interactions often intertwined with domestic political ideologies.

Shen specifically mentioned Kinmen County as an example of Beijing's strategy to increase its presence in local governments. The CCP is reportedly attempting to promote its "one country, two systems" model, particularly after its credibility was damaged by interventions in Hong Kong. As per the Taipei Times, Beijing is exploring options to allow Kinmen residents to buy real estate in Xiamen and gain voting rights, aiming to create a de facto "one country, two systems" situation. This, along with improved travel and shopping options in Xiamen, is intended to make the idea of prosperity through Chinese benefits more appealing to Taiwan.

Shen warned that Beijing's outreach to Taiwanese youth, offering benefits to encourage them to start businesses in China, is a strategic manoeuvre to attract them while concealing ulterior motives. He explained that China's high unemployment rates suggest that these offers are part of a plan to eventually push the Taiwanese out of the market through aggressive pricing.

Additionally, despite China's official stance of atheism, the CCP continues to use religion for its "united front" efforts. Shen explained that China claims all Matsu temples in Taiwan trace their origins to the original temple in Meizhou, China. It also aims to certify these temples and others like those dedicated to Guangdong by making them obtain proof of authenticity.

The MAC emphasised that cross-strait exchanges should adhere to Taiwan's approved actions, avoid promoting political views that undermine Taiwan, and restrict Chinese officials from engaging in media interviews during visits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor