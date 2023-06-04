China weaponizing investment on foreign soil as part of 'debt-trap diplomacy': Report

Beijing [China], June 4 : China has been weaponizing investment on foreign soil as a part of its 'debt-trap diplomacy' to fulfil agendas of economic and military expansionism abroad, Somaliland Intellectuals Institute reported.

Beijing in 2022, sponsored the first-ever Horn of Africa Peace, Good Governance, and Development Conference in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which China's ruling Communist Party touted as a "model country" under its USD 126 billion Belt and Road initiative.

The Horn of Africa comprises six states, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia and the self-governing state of Somaliland, of whom five are sovereign states and one is de facto, where China is now expanding its footprint.

China on Thursday, May 25, announced that it is stepping up its cooperation with the African countries by sending more emergency food aid to the Horn of Africa.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing on Thursday that PRC will fund the reconstruction of Ethiopian infrastructure destroyed in the year-long Tigray war, according to the Beijing-based newspaper South China Morning Post.

Chinese FM Qin in a meeting held with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on May 25, said China has delivered two batches of food aid to the Horn of Africa, adding that it is also "considering providing a new batch to help countries alleviate their urgent needs".

Beijing also iterated that it is ready to support the 'Ethiopian peace process' initiative, and "is willing to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields to help Ethiopia's post-war reconstruction, development and revitalization," according to the paper, according to Somaliland Intellectuals Institute.

